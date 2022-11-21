Drishyam 2 box office prediction day 4: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna starrer likely to collect Rs 11 crore

Drishyam 2/File photo

Starring Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, and Tabu in the lead roles, Drishyam 2 is creating havoc at the box office as the film has passed the Monday test with flying colours. The film has earned Rs 64.14 crore in its opening weekend and even on its fourth day of release, Drishyam 2 is running in packed theaters.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the Abhishek Pathak directorial collected Rs 10.75 to Rs 11.75 crore on Monday, November 21, and hence, the four-day collections of the film are now around Rs 75 crore. The report also adds that the thriller is working well on single screens and also in multiplexes.

Meanwhile, earlier this day, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and shared the opening weekend figures as he tweeted, "#Drishyam2 ends *Weekend 1* with a BIG BANG… Creates HAVOC on Day 3… Reboots and revives biz… Brings JOY, HOPE, CONFIDENCE, OPTIMISM back... Targets ₹100 cr in *Week 1*… This one’s a SMASH-HIT… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr. Total: ₹ 64.14 cr. #India biz."



On its first day of theatrical release, Drishyam 2 became the second biggest Bollywood opener of the year surpassing Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Anees Bazmee-directed horror-comedy collected Rs 14.11 crore on its first day on May 20 earlier this year.

Apart from the three main leads, Drishyam 2 also stars Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Kamlesh Sawant in pivotal roles. Akshaye Khanna has been added to the cast and his scenes are getting the maximum applause, as seen in the videos, from the theatres. The film is expected to give strong competition to Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya, which will be released next Friday, November 25.