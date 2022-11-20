Drishyam 2 box office prediction day 3: Ajay Devgn starrer likely to collect Rs 64 crore in opening weekend

Drishyam 2/File photo

Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles, Drishyam 2 has been one of the most awaited films of 2022. Released this Friday, November 18, the mystery thriller film, which is the official remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film of the same name, has set the box office on fire in its opening weekend.

After earning Rs 36.97 crore in the first two days of its theatrical release, the Abhishek Pathak directorial is expected to earn around Rs 26.50 to Rs 27 crore on Sunday taking the three-day collection to around Rs 64 crore, as per a report in Box Office India.com. The report also adds that the film is being appreciated in the mass belts.

On its first day of theatrical release, Drishyam 2 became the second biggest Bollywood opener of the year surpassing Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Anees Bazmee-directed horror-comedy collected Rs 14.11 crore on its first day on May 20 earlier this year.



The prequel Drishyam, released in 2015, was directed by the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in August 2020. Remembering the filmmaker on Drishyam 2 release date, Ajay shared a photo with him on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Today as the Drishyam case reopens after 7 years, I’m taking a moment to remember Nishi #NishikantKamat #Drishyam2".

Apart from the three main leads, Drishyam 2 also stars Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Kamlesh Sawant in pivotal roles. Akshaye Khanna has been added to the cast and his scenes are getting the maximum applause, as seen in the videos, from the theatres. The film is expected to give strong competition to Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya, which will be released next Friday, November 25.