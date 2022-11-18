Drishyam 2 box office prediction day 1: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna starrer likely to mint Rs 10 crore

Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 box office collection: Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, is now in theatres. The movie appears to have been widely awaited since there has been a buzz among fans since its announcement. Drishyam 2 is reportedly expected to earn more over Rs 10 crore on its opening day and has already topped Rs 3 crore in advance bookings.

According to Times Now, Drishyam 2 has lived up to the great expectations and favourable advance bookings. The movie is predicted to make more than Rs 10 crore on only its first day, and as word of mouth grows, additional money will likely be made in the days to come. Komal Nahta, a film industry analyst, said that the opening would potentially reach Rs 12 crore.

The franchise has become a cult of sorts. Moreover, it won’t face any competition from Kantara as the film is in its last lap,” he told India Today.in

Ajay Devgn plays the lead in the Abhishek Pathak-directed film Drishyam 2, which also has Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta in significant roles. The late director Nishikant Kamat had helmed the first part of the Hindi adaptation. After leaving the police service in the first movie, Tabu's character pursues a vendetta against Ajay Devgn's character, the main character of the second movie.

The first instalment of the Drishyam franchise, which was launched in 2015, brought in more than Rs 110.40 crore at the box office globally. According to rumours, the sequel will perform well at the box office and may even surpass the first instalment in the franchise due to Drishyam's success.

In comparison to Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's most recent film, Thank God, Drishyam 2 is expected to fare much better.