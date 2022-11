Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 8: Despite Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna starrer crime-thriller Drishyam 2 continues to remain the first choice of moviegoers. Drishyam 2 collected Rs 7.87 crores at the box office. Till now, the movie has collected Rs 112.53 crores at the box office.

Here's the post

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak, and it is the sequel to the 2015 crime-thriller Drishyam.