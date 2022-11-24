Drishyam 2 box office collection day 6: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna starrer inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark

File photo

Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu and others has had an amazing opening six days at the box office. The movie has given the industry new hope because it is a successful Bollywood film. It was anticipated a few days ago that the movie may make Rs 100 crore by the end of the first week, and it still appears conceivable. In terms of day 5 box office revenue, the movie brought in Rs. 86.49 crore. Considering this development, the movie may shortly surpass the Rs 100 crore mark.

Sharing details about day 5 Taran Adarsh wrote, “"While *most films* collapse / struggle on Day 5, #Drishyam2 continues to GALLOP TRIUMPHANTLY… Scores double digits [again]… Remarkable achievement during this turbulent phase… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr, Tue 10.48 cr. Total: ₹ 86.49 cr. #India biz."

As per Koimoi, even after the anticipated Monday decline, the movie is still performing well during the weekdays. By Thursday, Abhishek Pathak's thriller is probably going to join the 100-crore club, based on the current pace.

The movie is an authorized remake of the same-titled Malayalam film. The movie itself is an official remake of the cult crime thriller series starring Mohanlal. 2015 saw the release of the first installment of the Hindi remake. It took seven years for the second installment to finally see the light of day. There are currently rumours regarding the third part of he film. The Hindi and Malayalam versions of the movie will both premiere on the same day, according to reports. The makers don't want the suspense to become stale between two releases, therefore doing this will prevent any suspense leaks. Abhishek Pathak was the director of Drishyam 2.

Along with the three main actors, Drishyam 2 also stars Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Kamlesh Sawant in pivotal parts. Akshaye Khanna's scenes are receiving the greatest applause. Bhediya, which will be released on Friday, November 25, and starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, is expected to face strong competition from the film.