Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Drishyam 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer scores double-digit on Monday, earns Rs 76 crore

Drishyam 2 continues it's victory march at the box office, and the film will surpass the 100-crore mark in the week itself.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

Drishyam 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer scores double-digit on Monday, earns Rs 76 crore
Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna starrer crime-drama Drishyam 2 has brought a sigh of relief in Bollywood, as the film contained to score well even after the weekend. As per the official figures shared by trade expert, Drishyam 2 passed the crucial Monday test with flying colours and scored in double-digit. 

As per Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 11.87 crores on Monday, and till now the film has collected Rs 76.01 crores. On his social media, Adarsh wrote, "#Drishyam2 continues its VICTORIOUS RUN… Trends EXCEPTIONALLY WELL on Day 4 [Mon]… Hits double digits... Crosses ₹ 75 cr… Racing towards ₹ cr… #D2 is NOT slowing down soon… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr. Total: ₹ 76.01 cr. #India biz." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Today, on November 22, Ajay Devgn completed 31 years in the film industry. His debut blockbuster Phool aur Kaante was released on November 22, 1991, and this is the best news for the actor and his fans. Drishyam 2 is Ajay Devgn's fourth release of 2022. Earlier, was seen in RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Runway 34. After D2, Ajay will next be seen in Bholaa, Maidaan. 

Talking about Bholaa, the upcoming directorial-starrer actioner is the Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagraj's blockbuster Kaithi (2019). On Monday, Ajay dropped the motion poster of the film. On November 22, the makers first launched Ajay's character poster, and it will be followed by an official teaser. The film is slated to release in 2023. This will be Devgn's fourth directorial after U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor; divas who stunned with their outfits at Filmfare Middle-East awards
WhatsApp Communities, bigger groups and other features announced by Mark Zuckerberg
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: From Shahenshah to Paa, megastar's experiments with looks
Anti-hijab protests in Iran: Why are women angry over death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini
5 times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nicholas Pooran steps down as West Indies' white ball captain, Rovman Powell likely to take over
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.