Drishyam 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer scores double-digit on Monday, earns Rs 76 crore

Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna starrer crime-drama Drishyam 2 has brought a sigh of relief in Bollywood, as the film contained to score well even after the weekend. As per the official figures shared by trade expert, Drishyam 2 passed the crucial Monday test with flying colours and scored in double-digit.

As per Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 11.87 crores on Monday, and till now the film has collected Rs 76.01 crores. On his social media, Adarsh wrote, "#Drishyam2 continues its VICTORIOUS RUN… Trends EXCEPTIONALLY WELL on Day 4 [Mon]… Hits double digits... Crosses ₹ 75 cr… Racing towards ₹ cr… #D2 is NOT slowing down soon… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr. Total: ₹ 76.01 cr. #India biz."

Here's the post

Today, on November 22, Ajay Devgn completed 31 years in the film industry. His debut blockbuster Phool aur Kaante was released on November 22, 1991, and this is the best news for the actor and his fans. Drishyam 2 is Ajay Devgn's fourth release of 2022. Earlier, was seen in RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Runway 34. After D2, Ajay will next be seen in Bholaa, Maidaan.

Talking about Bholaa, the upcoming directorial-starrer actioner is the Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagraj's blockbuster Kaithi (2019). On Monday, Ajay dropped the motion poster of the film. On November 22, the makers first launched Ajay's character poster, and it will be followed by an official teaser. The film is slated to release in 2023. This will be Devgn's fourth directorial after U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34.