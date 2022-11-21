Search icon
Drishyam 2 box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn's film refuses to slow down, collects Rs 64.14 crore

Following favourable word of mouth, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 has dominated the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

Following favourable word of mouth, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 has dominated the box office. The movie is off to a great start and is expected to gain momentum over the next few days. Drishyam 2 has raked in a staggering Rs 64.14 crore as of day 3. 

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Drishyam2 ends *Weekend 1* with a BIG BANG… Creates HAVOC on Day 3… Reboots and revives biz… Brings JOY, HOPE, CONFIDENCE, OPTIMISM back... Targets ₹  cr in *Week 1*… This one’s a SMASH-HIT… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr. Total: ₹ 64.14 cr. #India biz.” 

Check out the tweet here: 

 

He also wrote, "#Drishyam2 day-wise growth… Day 2: 40.38% Day 3: 25.85%SUPERBBB #Drishyam2 records second biggest *opening weekend* of 2022 [outright #Hindi films]."

 

For the unversed, Drishyam 2 became the second biggest Bollywood opener of the year surpassing Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. 

The Director of the 2015 prequel Drishyam was the late Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in August 2020. On the day that Drishyam 2 is released, Ajay remembered the director. 

Ajay shared a photo with him on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Today as the Drishyam case reopens after 7 years, I’m taking a moment to remember Nishi #NishikantKamat #Drishyam2".

Also read: Drishyam 2: Here's the whopping fees Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, others charged for film's sequel 

Drishyam 2 also features Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Kamlesh Sawant in crucial roles in addition to the three main actors. As shown in the videos from the theatres, Akshaye Khanna has been added to the cast, and his scenes are drawing the loudest ovation. The movie is anticipated to provide fierce opposition to Bhediya, which will be released on Friday, November 25, and stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. 

