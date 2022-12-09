Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 21: Ajay Devgn starrer will give tough to Kajol's film Salaam Venky at box office

Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 21: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna starrer crime-thriller Drishyam 2 continues to dominate the box office, and the film will touch the glorious 200-crore mark on its day 22. Abhishek Pathak's directorial will be Ajay's third double-century film after 2020's Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior, and 2017's Golmaal Again.

Till now the film has earned Rs 196 crore. Drishyam 2 managed to pull Rs 1.84 crores on Thursday. Tabu starrer was trending well even in its third week and remained the first choice of moviegoers. trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted the collection, and wrote, "#Drishyam2 is a ONE-HORSE RACE… Exceptional trending in Week 3… Will hit DOUBLE CENTURY on [fourth] Sat… [Week 3] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 8.45 cr, Sun 10.39 cr, Mon 3.05 cr, Tue 2.53 cr, Wed 2.11 cr, Thu 1.84 cr. Total: ₹ 196.30 cr. #India biz."

Here's the post

Speaking about the benchmarks made by Drishyam 2, Taran decoded the business.

Drishyam 2 benchmarks

Crossed ₹ 75 cr: Day 4

₹ 100 cr: Day 7

₹ 125 cr: Day 9

₹ 150 cr: Day 12

₹ 175 cr: Day 16

Going with the trend of Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn's film will give tough competition to Kajol's family drama Salaam Venky. This unusual clash of husband and wife at the box office will be interesting to watch. Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy, and it stars Kajol and Vishal Jetwa in the primary roles.

Ajay has dropped a sweet review for Salaam Venky. On his social media, Ajay dropped a creative of his wife, with a dialogue from the film and acknowledged her for making his life better. In the post he wrote, "To Kajol, the one who makes my zindagi badi, you are superlative in the film." Sharing the post, he captioned it, "Salaam Venky 'charged' me emotionally. This one is special. The whole team shines, especially @revathyasha. And, young @vishaljethwa06 My best wishes to the entire cast & crew."