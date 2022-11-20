Search icon
Drishyam 2 box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna starrer collects Rs 36.97 crore

Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, and Tabu's Drishyam 2 is said to be off to a respectable start at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

File photo

Drishyam 2 box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, and Tabu's Drishyam 2 is said to be off to a respectable start at the box office. It dominated the box office on its second day. The movie should make additional money in the following days and could surpass the Rs 100 crore mark. 

Dishing out details about the same, Taran Adarsh wrote, “All estimations and calculations go for a toss… #Drishyam2 is SENSATIONAL on Day 2... East. West. North. South. The REMARKABLE RUN continues PAN-#India… Multiplexes superb, mass pockets join the party… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr. Total: ₹ 36.97 cr. #India biz.” 

Check out the tweet: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Drishyam 2 has surpassed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 day 1 earnings as per collections in national chains.  

He wrote, #Drishyam2 vs #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 at *national chains*… *Day 1* biz… #Drishyam2, #PVR: 3.45 cr, #INOX: 2.75 cr, #Cinepolis: 1.40 cr, Total: ₹ 7.60 cr. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2, #PVR: 3.27 cr, #INOX: 2.61 cr, #Cinepolis: 1.35 cr, Total: ₹ 7.23 cr.” 

Ajay Devgn remembered the late director of the franchise, Nishikant Kamat. Drishyam 2 is the sequel to the 2015 cult crime-thriller, and it was helmed by acclaimed director Kamat.  

On his Twitter, Ajay shared a throwback photo from Drishyam's promotions, and the actor paid homage to the deceased soul by writing, "Today as the Drishyam case reopens after 7 years, I’m taking a moment to remember Nishi… #NishikantKamat #Drishyam2." 

For the uninitiated, Drishyam is the follow-up to the popular 2015 film Drishyam. Both Hindi-language Drishyam films, which debuted in 2013 and 2021, star Mohanlal. In the first movie, Tabu plays a senior police officer whose son mysteriously vanishes after getting into a sketchy situation.    

Also read: Drishyam 2 star Ajay Devgn remembers late director Nishikant Kamat, pens heartwarming note

In Drishyam 2, Tabu's character is no longer a police officer and instead is working to defeat Ajay Devgn's character, the movie's protagonist. Given that the movie is a suspense thriller, it makes sense that Tabu is reluctant to give away any secrets.   

