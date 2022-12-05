Drishyam 2 box office collection day 17: Ajay Devgn starrer refuses to slow down, mints Rs 186.76 crore

File photo

Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, and Tabu, has blown up the box office with its incredible earnings. Even in its fourth week, the movie is still drawing crowds to theatres thanks to its strong start. Positive word of mouth has been spreading about the movie that has brought spectators back to the theatres.

Dishing out details about the collection on day 17, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Drishyam2 is a STORM that’s not going to subside soon… #D2 has revived weekend biz at metros as well as mass pockets… Biz on [third] Sat and Sun is EXCEPTIONAL… [Week 3] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 8.45 cr, Sun 10.39 cr. Total: ₹ 186.76 cr. #India biz. BLOCKBUSTER”

The movie is anticipated to join the Rs 200 crore club this week given its growth.

Talking about national chains, the trade analyst wrote, “#Drishyam2 at *national chains*… WEEK 3: Day 15 / Day 16 / Day 17 biz…#PVR: 1.05 cr / 2 cr / 2.28 cr. #INOX: 88 lacs / 1.75 cr / 2.15 cr. #Cinepolis: 45 lacs / 89 lacs / 1.05 cr. Total: ₹ 2.38 cr / ₹ 4.64 cr / ₹ 5.48 cr.”

The movie is an authorized remake of the same-titled Malayalam film. The show itself is an official remake of the cult crime thriller starring Mohanlal. 2015 saw the release of the first installment of the Hindi remake. It took seven years for the second installment to finally see the light of day.

There are currently rumours regarding the third part of the movie. The Hindi and Malayalam versions of the movie will both premiere on the same day, according to reports. The makers don't want the suspense to become stale between two releases, therefore doing this will prevent any suspense leaks.

For the unversed, Abhishek Pathak was the director of Drishyam 2.