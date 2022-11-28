Drishyam 2 box office collection day 10: Ajay Devgn starrer set to breach Rs 150 crore mark

File photo

Bhediya, the creature comedy starring Varun Dhawan, had no effect on Drishyam 2, the crime thriller starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna. Drishyam 2 continued to be well-liked by moviegoers, and it made Rs 17.32 crore on day 10, bringing its total to Rs 143.90 crore.

Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Drishyam2 continues its DREAM RUN... Biz on [second] Sat and Sun is... Difficult to guesstimate *lifetime biz* since it refuses to slow down... SUPER-HIT, heading towards BLOCKBUSTER tag… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr, Sun 17.32 cr. Total: ₹ 143.90 cr. #India biz.”

Dishing out the details of day 9, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Drishyam2 continues its PHENOMENAL RUN… Goes on an OVERDRIVE on [second] Sat… Poses tough competition to all films - new as well as holdover titles… Will pack a SOLID PUNCH on [second] Sun as well… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr. Total: ₹ 126.58 cr. #India biz.”

On Monday, October 17, the movie's trailer debuted in Goa, the setting for both films. Ajay, the star of Singham, highlighted how the remake differs from the original during the event, claiming that viewers of the original will perceive the remake to be a brand-new film.

Also read: Drishyam 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn starrer surpasses Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, collects Rs 15.38 crore

According to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won't see Akshaye's character in the Malayalam film or Gaitonde. So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek (the director) said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it's going to be very fresh for you."

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam was directed by the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in August 2020. Jeethu Joseph, who helmed the original Drishyam, has also directed the 2015 Tamil remake Papanasam starring Kamal Haasan, the sequel Drishyam 2, and its Telugu remake Drushyam 2.