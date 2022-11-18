Drishyam 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer collects Rs 3 crore from advance booking

Credit: Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Drishyam 2, one of the most anticipated films starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna, is all se set hit the theatres on Friday. Fans are excited to watch the film which is the sequel of Drishyam, released in 2015

As per the Hindustan Times report, the film has already collected Rs 3 crore in advance booking bookings by Thursday afternoon. Around 1.25 lakh tickets have been sold already.

For the unversed, Drishyam is the sequel to the 2015 hit Drishyam and both are Hindi-language remakes of the Malayalam Drishyam films (2013 and 2021) starring Mohanlal. In the first film, Tabu plays a senior police officer whose son disappears under mysterious circumstances after being involved in an unsavory incident.

In Drishyam 2, Tabu’s character is no longer in the force but is pursuing an agenda against the film’s protagonist, played by Ajay Devgn. Given that the film is a suspense thriller, Tabu is understandably wary of revealing spoilers.

"We are exactly seven years from the first part and all that happened in the past seven years in the world," Tabu told Variety. "You can see, my character is not an active police officer anymore. She has taken voluntary retirement and moved overseas. But of course,she has a presence in the story when she comes back. You see Akshaye Khanna as the top cop who`s taking charge of things in the second part."

The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) took to Twitter on Thursday and shared a video of Devgn along with the update that the film will be screened on November 21 in Goa, where it has been mostly shot. Devgn will attend the special screening.



In the video, Ajay can be seen saying, "Hello, I know that all of you are eagerly waiting for Drishyam 2 and I’ll soon meet you guys. Drishyam 2, the most awaited film this year, is premiering at 53rd IFFI, let’s watch it together, see you in Goa." (With inputs from IANS)



