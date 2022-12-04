Drishyam 2 box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer inches closer to Rs 200 crore mark

File photo

The third week of the criminal thriller Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna has started off strong.

Dishing out details about the film’s box office collection, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Drishyam2 witnesses significant growth on Day 16… Crosses ₹ 175 cr… Begins its glorious journey towards ₹ 200 cr… [Week 3] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 8.45 cr. Total: ₹ 176.38 cr. #India biz.”

Yesterday he wrote, “#Drishyam2 eclipses the biz of all films… Expect a jump in numbers on [third] Sat and Sun… [Week 3] Fri 4.45 cr. Total: ₹ 167.93 cr. #India biz."

During the trailer event, Singham star Ajay underlined how the remake varies from the original and said that viewers of the original will think the remake is a completely new movie.

According to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won't see Akshaye's character in the Malayalam film or Gaitonde. So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek (the director) said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it's going to be very fresh for you."

Abhishek Pathak, who made his directorial debut with Sunny Singh's comedy-drama Ujda Chaman in 2019, added, "When we started writing the film, it was not as if we started shooting right away. It took us seven months to write the film. So, there are a lot of changes that make it different from the Malayalam and Telugu versions."

For the unversed, Drishyam 2 will be Ajay's 12th 100-crore solo-led film. Devgn's other 100-crore grosser include Golmaal 3 (2010), Singham (2011), Singham Returns (2014), Son of Sardaar (2012), Bol Bachchan (2012), Shivaay (2016), Golmaal Again (2017), Raid (2018), Total Dhamaal (2019), De De Pyaar De (2019), Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020).

Drishyam 2 released in cinemas on November 18.