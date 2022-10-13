Drishyam 2: Akshaye Khanna aims to expose Vijay Salgaonkar aka Ajay Devgn, character poster out

Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2: Akshaye Khanna is all set to unite with Ajay Devgn in the much-awaited crime-thriller Drishyam 2, and the makers have unveiled the first look of the actor. The upcoming movie is the remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, and it starred Mohanlal in the primary role.

As per the original film, Akshaye Khanna will reprise the role of ACP Thomas played by Murali Gopi. In the film, Thomas takes over the infamous case of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and helps Geetha Prabhakar (Asha Sharath) in finding the dead body of her son.

Taran Adarsh shared the look of Akshaye Khanna and wrote, "'DRISHYAM 2': AKSHAYE KHANNA FIRST LOOK... Team #Drishyam2 launches #FirstLook of #AkshayeKhanna from the film... Stars #AjayDevgn and #Tabu... Directed by #AbhishekPathak... In *cinemas* 18 Nov 2022."

Check out the first look of Akshaye Khanna

For the unversed, Akshaye Khanna and Ajay Devgn have earlier collaborated for Deewaangee (2002), LOC Kargil (2003), and Aakrosh (2010). With Drishyam 2, the ace artists will reunite on-screen after 12 years.

Yesterday, The makers of Drishyam unveiled star Tabu's first look on Wednesday after releasing the teaser. Tabu is depicted in the poster staring intently at the camera while two police officers stand to the side. In the movie, Tabu plays a cop who looks into the circumstances behind the death of her son. Sharing Tabu’s look, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and wrote, "Kaha tha na, woh itni jaldi humara peecha nahi chodne wale...woh fir aayenge.#Drishyam2."

The movie, directed by Abhishek Pathak, will be released in theatres on November 18, 2022, and it also stars Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran. The Hindi version, which had Ajay in the lead role, was a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name, which starred Mohanlal. Director Nishikant Kamat, who received a National Award for his work, passed away in 2020 at the age of 50.