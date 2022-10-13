Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn shares Tabu’s intense first look from the film

Ajay Devgn/Instagram

The makers of Drishyam unveiled star Tabu's first look on Wednesday after releasing the teaser.

Tabu is depicted in the poster staring intently at the camera while two police officers stand to the side. In the movie, Tabu plays a cop who looks into the circumstances behind the death of her son.

Sharing Tabu’s look, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and wrote, "Kaha tha na, woh itni jaldi humara peecha nahi chodne wale...woh fir aayenge.#Drishyam2."

The movie, directed by Abhishek Pathak, will be released in theatres on November 18, 2022, and it also stars Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran. The Hindi version, which had Ajay in the lead role, was a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name, which starred Mohanlal. Director Nishikant Kamat, who received a National Award for his work, passed away in 2020 at the age of 50.

Ajay’s character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film Drishyam made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay`s shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.

Makers of the blockbuster movie Drishyam have come up with a first-of-its-kind association with multiplex chains to offer a 50 percent discount on booking tickets for Ajay Devgn's thriller film Drishyam 2 on October 2.

Everyone knows the trip Vijay Salgaonkar and his family took to Panjim on these dates and every year since the film's release we remember the family on these iconic dates. And to mark October 2, Drishyam 2 makers have offered a 50 percent discount on pre-booking on October 2-3 for the release day, November 18 of the movie. Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news.

(Inputs from ANI)