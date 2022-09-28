Search icon
Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn shares new poster of upcoming crime-thriller, announces teaser release date

Ajay Devgn finally shares a crucial update about his much-awaited crime-thriller. He even asked the audience to recall the events of the prequel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

Drishyam 2

Ajay Devgn shared a new poster of his much-awaited crime-thriller Drishyam 2 on his social media and even announced the release date of the film's teaser. The upcoming film is the sequel to the 2015 hit film Drishyam. Both films are the official adaptation the of Malayalam film series of the same name. The original series is headlined by veteran Mohanlal. 

The new poster of the film takes us back to the settings of Drishyam 1, when Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) states that he took his family to Panaji to attend Swami Chinmayanand Ji Satsang, on 2nd and 3rd October. The two said dates gained immense popularity after the film, and even the poster of Drishyam 2 recalled the events of the previous film. The official teaser of the film will release on September 29. 

Here's the new poster

Drishyam (2015) is the remake of the 2013 Malayalam film, and it was directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat. The second instalment of the film is the official adaptation of the 2021 Malayalam film, and it is directed by Abhishek Pathak. Drishyam 2 will retain its primary cast which includes Ajay, Shriya Sarin, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Tabu and Rajat Kapoor. Akshaye Khanna has also joined the cast, and he will also play an important role in the film. 

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn's character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film Drishyam made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time. Drishyam 2 will release in cinemas on November 18. 

