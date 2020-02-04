Dreamt of buying a house in London, did it in 2018: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has become one of the leading actors of Bollywood within a few years of her debut. The actor has been a part of several hit films and even won accolades for her incredible performances. Now during an interaction with Panache, Alia spoke at length about her investments and where she likes to spend her hard-earned money. The actor stated to the magazine, "I can live within a budget. I don’t spend that much. My chartered accountant often tells me, 'Why don’t you spend more?'"

She further shared, "I never bought expensive things as a teenager. I didn’t have the money. When I used to go to London with my mother [Soni Razdan] and sister [Shaheen Bhatt] — the one place we always went for our holidays — even then, we had an allowance."

On being quizzed about buying expensive things, Alia replied, "The first expensive thing I bought [as a teenager] was with my own money — a Louis Vuitton bag. I splurge the most on bags. I love them. And gym clothes (laughs). I have every sort of track pants from Lululemon. My sister has to give me a cut-off, she says [mock scolds], ‘You’re not allowed to spend more than this’ when I walk into the store. I now shop modestly because she thinks I have a sickness for athleisure."

Bhatt spoke about her fantasy buys stating, "A private jet would be a luxury. I have chartered one before, but not for a holiday. A home in the mountains is a dream. I’ll fulfil it later in life. I had a dream to buy a house in London and I did it in 2018. It’s in Covent Garden and my sister lives there part-time."