'Dream the impossible and make it possible': Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has created quite a lot of buzz on social media when he recently shared an emotional post about his upcoming release Super 30. Hrithik's post has got all the fans pretty emotional and it has gone viral now.

The actor shared his insights on his social media pages and posted a video capturing his journey in the film. Hrithik says, "For me, the film is telling my children and the children of the world to dream. To dream The Impossible. How you will get there you leave to us. The people who are responsible to give you that platform, to give you these roads."

The actor further says, "So that as a father, that is the germ that I caught on so tight. And it was so beautiful, so pure and it was so needed. It's the most powerful emotion I have felt. I think in my entire life end of the script, that moment at the end of the script was one of the most powerful moment I have lived and now I had a responsibility."

The actor is not only popular amongst the fans for his awe-inspiring personality and physique but is also highly popular for his legacy of challenging roles. The actor will be seen essaying the character of a teacher in his next.

Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik.