'Dream Girl': Ayushmann Khurrana is a complete diva decked up in lehenga in this BTS video shared by Nushrat Bharucha

It's just been a couple of days since the trailer for Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl was unveiled. In the trailer, we got to see Ayushmann donning female look for plays which he enjoys doing so. Then he becomes a sex call centre girl named Pooja, who talks in the cheesiest way to guys and girls living in his town. Nushrat plays Ayushmann's love interest and Annu Kapoor as his father.

The first song from the film titled 'Radhe Radhe' released yesterday and it featured Ayushmann as Lord Krishna as well as a beautiful girl. Nushrat took to her Instagram page and shared a BTS video of the talented actor donning female's look gearing up for his shot. He is decked up from head to toe wearing a lehenga choli, jewellery, bindi and makeup. In the video, Nushrat is seen asking Ayushmann where all it's hurting and he explains keeping a sweet smile. The actor is getting his long wig curled while talking in the video.

Nushrat posted the video with a caption stating, "Meet my #DreamGirl co-actor @ayushmannk… oops co-actress Aayushi #BTS #13KoMainTeri"

Check out the video below:

Ayushmann left a comment on Nushrat's post by writing, "Pooja loves you. Like Jesus loves you." To which Bharucha replied, "@ayushmannk Like you love Mother Earth!! Hahhahahhaha"

Take a look:

Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Shobhaa Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. The film is slated to release on September 13, 2019.