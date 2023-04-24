Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Dream Girl 2: Release of Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday-starrer delayed reportedly due to 'extensive VFX work'

The VFX work is crucial for Dream Girl 2, as the film features Ayushmann Khurrana playing the role of Pooja and Karam. The team doesn't wanna leave any stone unturned to ensure that he is looking seamless and convincing as Pooja.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

Dream Girl 2: Release of Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday-starrer delayed reportedly due to 'extensive VFX work'
Credit: Ananya Panday/ Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer Dream Girl 2 is one of the most anticipated films. However, fans 2 will have to wait a bit longer to watch the film in theaters as the movie gets a fresh release date which is August 25, 2023. 

The reason for the delay is reportedly due to the extensive VFX work required for the film. The VFX work is crucial for Dream Girl 2, as the film features Ayushmann Khurrana playing the role of Pooja and Karam. The team doesn't wanna leave any stone unturned to ensure that he is looking seamless and convincing as Pooja. 

Speaking about the decision, Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director - Balaji Telefilms Limited, said, "We want Ayushmann Khurrana's character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that's why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences."

The movie promises to be a hilarious comedy that will leave audiences in splits. With the new release date set and the anticipation for the movie building, fans of the original Dream Girl are eagerly waiting for the release of Dream Girl 2. We can't wait to see what Ektaa R Kapoor has in store for us with this highly anticipated sequel.

Talking about Dream Girl 2, Ananya Panday stars as the leading lady replacing Nushrratt Bharuccha from the 2019 film. Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz will be seen in pivotal roles. The sequel is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who also directed the prequel in his debut.

Dream Girl has been the highest-grossing film of Ayushmann Khurrana as it earned a net India collection of Rs 142.26 crore (as per Bollywood Hungama). Hopefully, the sequel will prove to be a success for the actor after a string of commercial failures namely Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero.

READ | Article 15, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana's films remade in South Indian languages

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's prayer meet
How Ashutosh Kaushik went from Bigg Boss, Roadies winner to running dhabas in hometown Saharanpur
From facing rejection in Dance India Dance 3 to starring in Salman Khan's KKBKKJ, Raghav Juyal's journey to stardom
Sara Ali Khan takes BEST bus ride in yellow co-ord set, pens hilarious shayari; see viral photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JEE Main 2023 Result: NTA to release result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check latest updates here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.