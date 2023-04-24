Dream Girl 2: Release of Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday-starrer delayed reportedly due to 'extensive VFX work'

Credit: Ananya Panday/ Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer Dream Girl 2 is one of the most anticipated films. However, fans 2 will have to wait a bit longer to watch the film in theaters as the movie gets a fresh release date which is August 25, 2023.

The reason for the delay is reportedly due to the extensive VFX work required for the film. The VFX work is crucial for Dream Girl 2, as the film features Ayushmann Khurrana playing the role of Pooja and Karam. The team doesn't wanna leave any stone unturned to ensure that he is looking seamless and convincing as Pooja.

Speaking about the decision, Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director - Balaji Telefilms Limited, said, "We want Ayushmann Khurrana's character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that's why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences."

The movie promises to be a hilarious comedy that will leave audiences in splits. With the new release date set and the anticipation for the movie building, fans of the original Dream Girl are eagerly waiting for the release of Dream Girl 2. We can't wait to see what Ektaa R Kapoor has in store for us with this highly anticipated sequel.

Talking about Dream Girl 2, Ananya Panday stars as the leading lady replacing Nushrratt Bharuccha from the 2019 film. Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz will be seen in pivotal roles. The sequel is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who also directed the prequel in his debut.

Dream Girl has been the highest-grossing film of Ayushmann Khurrana as it earned a net India collection of Rs 142.26 crore (as per Bollywood Hungama). Hopefully, the sequel will prove to be a success for the actor after a string of commercial failures namely Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero.

