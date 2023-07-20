Headlines

James Bond actor Daniel Craig violates traffic rules, rides bicycle skipping red light

Meet Mukesh Kumar, son of a taxi driver who made debut in India vs West Indies 2nd Test

CUET PG 2023 Result: NTA declares CUET PG results at cuet.nta.nic.in, know direct link, steps to check

Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani: Reliance Jio Financial Services now Rs 1.64 lakh crore firm; stock price is..

Dream Girl 2: Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana refuses to share saree with Ranveer Singh's Rocky - Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

James Bond actor Daniel Craig violates traffic rules, rides bicycle skipping red light

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani: Reliance Jio Financial Services now Rs 1.64 lakh crore firm; stock price is..

India opening pairs with most consecutive century stands

10 desi drinks for healthy and glowing skin

10 Most cruel mothers of animal kingdom

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Celebrities condemn Manipur violence, Ram Charan shares emotional video, & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 20

PM Modi says data protection bill will increase India's reputation, attack on Peshawar checkpost, IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 & more | DNA News Wrap, July 20

BTS' V Debuting His Single This September? Know What His Agency BigHit Music Has To Say

James Bond actor Daniel Craig violates traffic rules, rides bicycle skipping red light

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Dream Girl 2: Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana refuses to share saree with Ranveer Singh's Rocky - Watch

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Dream Girl 2: Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana refuses to share saree with Ranveer Singh's Rocky - Watch

The makers of Dream Girl are back with another interesting promo, and this time, they have shown a Pooja aka Ayushmann's connection with Ranveer Singh's Rocky.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 10:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The makers of Ayushmaan Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2 have unveiled another funny promo, giving away another glimpse of Pooja (Khurrana) and her flirtatious banter with a popular on-screen character. On Thursday, makers released a promo and even announced the date of the first look. 

In the promo, Pooja receives a call from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's Rocky (Ranveer Singh). The two get into a flirtatious, funny banter. Rocky appreciates Pooja's sexy look in a red saree. Pooja accepts the compliment, but tells him, "Mere pass ek hi hai. Main nahi dungi (I have only one. I won't share)." Rocky further asks, "Kab aa rahi ho?" Pooja announces, "Pooja ek tyohaar hai. 25 ko iss baar hai." The first look of Dream Girl 2 will be unveiled on July 25. 

Here's the promo

Dream Girl 2 is among the anticipated films of the year. The sequel to the 2019 sleeper-hit comedy-drama has created enough buzz, and these quirky promotional videos have benefited the movie more. The Raaj Shandaliya-directed stars Ananya Pandey opposite Khurrana with Annu Kapoor. Originally, Dream Girl 2 was slated for July release, but the movie got postponed for the VFX work. In a statement, Ekta Kapoor asserted, "We want Ayushmann Khurrana’s character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that’s why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences.".

Dream Girl 2 is Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and directed by the talented Raaj Shaandilyaa. So mark your calendars for Dream Girl 2. The team promises for another hilarious love story..Smoochieeee your way. Dream Girl 2 will release in cinemas on August 25, 2023!

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Yeh dil maange more': Who was Captain Vikram Batra, the brave Kargil war hero?

NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC changes rule for MBBS, BDS students; details inside

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello headed for divorce after 7 years of marriage: Here’s what we know

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth share first photo of baby from the hospital — It screams love!

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev gets secret task to dethrone Elvish Yadav as dictator; all you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE