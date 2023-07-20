Dream Girl 2: Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana refuses to share saree with Ranveer Singh's Rocky - Watch

The makers of Dream Girl are back with another interesting promo, and this time, they have shown a Pooja aka Ayushmann's connection with Ranveer Singh's Rocky.

The makers of Ayushmaan Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2 have unveiled another funny promo, giving away another glimpse of Pooja (Khurrana) and her flirtatious banter with a popular on-screen character. On Thursday, makers released a promo and even announced the date of the first look.

In the promo, Pooja receives a call from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's Rocky (Ranveer Singh). The two get into a flirtatious, funny banter. Rocky appreciates Pooja's sexy look in a red saree. Pooja accepts the compliment, but tells him, "Mere pass ek hi hai. Main nahi dungi (I have only one. I won't share)." Rocky further asks, "Kab aa rahi ho?" Pooja announces, "Pooja ek tyohaar hai. 25 ko iss baar hai." The first look of Dream Girl 2 will be unveiled on July 25.

AYUSHMANN KHURRANA: ‘DREAM GIRL 2’ FIRST LOOK ON 25 JULY... Producer #EktaaKapoor, actor #AyushmannKhurrana and director #RaajShaandilyaa will unveil the #FirstLook on 25 July 2023… The film also features #AnanyaPanday… In *cinemas* 25 Aug 2023.#DreamGirlKiPremKahaani… pic.twitter.com/lGHn1PYW1q July 20, 2023

Dream Girl 2 is among the anticipated films of the year. The sequel to the 2019 sleeper-hit comedy-drama has created enough buzz, and these quirky promotional videos have benefited the movie more. The Raaj Shandaliya-directed stars Ananya Pandey opposite Khurrana with Annu Kapoor. Originally, Dream Girl 2 was slated for July release, but the movie got postponed for the VFX work. In a statement, Ekta Kapoor asserted, "We want Ayushmann Khurrana’s character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that’s why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences.".

Dream Girl 2 is Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and directed by the talented Raaj Shaandilyaa. So mark your calendars for Dream Girl 2. The team promises for another hilarious love story..Smoochieeee your way. Dream Girl 2 will release in cinemas on August 25, 2023!