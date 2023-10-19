Dream Girl 2 OTT release: Know when, where to watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday’s comedy drama

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer comedy drama, Dream Girl 2 to release on OTT.

Ayushmann Khurrana impressed everyone with his performance in his recent release Dream Girl 2 and the movie turned out to be one of his highest-grossers. The film is now all set for the OTT release and audience will be able to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

On Thursday, Netflix India took to its Instagram and sharing the poster of Ayushmann Khurrana’s movie Dream Girl 2, announced its OTT release. The OTT platform wrote, “All your dreams are going to come true kyunki

yeh dream girl aa rahi with 2x magic and entertainment! D Watch #DreamGirl2 on Netflix TOMORROW!” Dream Girl 2 will be available to watch on Netflix from October 20.

Netizens also expressed their excitement and flocked the comment section after Neflix announced the OTT release of Dream Girl 2. One of the comments read, “Finally Netflix p agyi pooja (Finally, Pooja has come on Netflix), and another fan wrote, “Thanks finally.”

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilya, Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bannerje, Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh and Rajpal Yadav among others in key roles. The film release on August 25, garnered much praise from the audience and became Ayushmann Khurrana’s biggest opening.

The film collected Rs 106.36 crore in India and Rs 141.7 crore worldwide and entered the hit films club. The movie is now all set to entertain the audience from the comfort of their houses.

Talking about what attracted Ayushmann to Dream Girl 2, the actor told Film Campanion: ‘I think for me, the engagement of the script really matters. And the stakes, they have to be high. In Dream Girl 2, we are actually going to the next level with me being a woman and Pooja being real – in flesh and blood in front of people, because the first one was just the voice. Now, Pooja is right there in front of people with eight pursuers! And it's very exciting.”