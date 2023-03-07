Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja flirts with 'Jhootha-Makkaar RK', netizens say 'pehle Pathaan ab Ranbir Kapoor'

Ayushmann Khurrana-Ranbir Kapoor/Instagram-File photo

A day before the occasion of Holi on Wednesday, Ayushmann Khurrana dropped the hilarious teaser of his upcoming film Dream Girl 2 on Tuesday night. The teaser shows the actor as his 'fake' character Pooja from the 2019 prequel and talking to a man on the phone who mimics Ranbir Kapoor's voice.

As Ayushmann's Pooja flirts with the man on the phone, a female voice mimicking Alia Bhatt also is heard in the background asking the man, "Kis se baat kar rahe ho RK? (Whom are you talking to RK?)", to which the man mimicking Ranbir's voice says, "Meri Bhatinda wali bua hai (My aunt from Bhatinda)".

Ayushmann then calls him 'Jhoothe Makkaar' plugging in Ranbir's upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which releases on Holi. The man in Ranbir's voice then says that he will show Pooja his colours on Holi and then, Ayushmann reminds viewers that his next Dream Girl 2 is coming on July 7.

Netizens shared their reactions to the hilarious promo in the Instagram comments section. In the first promo for Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann's Pooja was seen talking to a man mimicking Shah Rukh Khan's voice who called himself Pathaan. So, one netizen wrote, "Full on promotions, pehle Pathaan ab Ranbir Kapoor (First Pathaan, now Ranbir Kapoor)".

Talking about Dream Girl 2, Ananya Panday stars as the leading lady replacing Nushrratt Bharuccha from the 2019 film. Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz will be seen in pivotal roles. The sequel is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who also directed the prequel in his debut.

Dream Girl has been the highest-grossing film of Ayushmann Khurrana as it earned a net India collection of Rs 142.26 crore (as per Bollywood Hungama). Hopefully, the sequel will prove to be a success for the actor after a string of commercial failures namely Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero.



READ | Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 teaser, reveals if he will enjoy Valentine's Day with 'Pooja'