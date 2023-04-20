Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja flirts with Bhaijaan in Eid promo, fans say 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Ayushmann'

Dream Girl 2 promo-Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan/Instagram

A day before the occasion of Eid, Ayushmann Khurrana dropped another hilarious teaser of his upcoming film Dream Girl 2 on Thursday. The teaser shows the actor as his 'fake' character Pooja from the 2019 prequel and talking to a man on the phone who mimics Salman Khan's voice.

Pooja calls the other person on the phone 'Bhaijaan', to which he replies, "Bhai main doosron ke liye hu, tumhare liye sirf Jaan hun, ab tak kunwara hun tumhare chakkar mein, zara si shaadi nahi ki maine, suna hai is baari Eid pe Pooja hogi (I am Bhai for others, I am just Jaan for you, I am a bachelor just for you, haven't done a bit of wedding, I have heard there will be 'Pooja' on this Eid)".

Bhaijaan is eager to catch a glimpse of Pooja’s face and asks her to reveal herself. The Eid special promo ends hilariously when the light switches off just as Bhaijaan is about to catch a glimpse of Pooja’s beautiful face. Ayushmann then reveals that Pooja's face will only be revealed on July 7, plugging in the release date of Dream Girl 2.

Fans shared their hilarious reactions to the trailer with multiple people commenting, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Ayushmann", altering the title of Salman Khan's next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This has been the third promo in which the makers have used the most talked about films of this year to promote their own film after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earlier.

Talking about Dream Girl 2, Ananya Panday stars as the leading lady replacing Nushrratt Bharuccha from the 2019 film. Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz will be seen in pivotal roles. The sequel is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who also directed the prequel in his debut.



