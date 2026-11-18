Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Dr. Hassan is the Indian adaptation of the popular American medical drama House, which starred Hugh Laurie as the brilliant but abrasive Dr Gregory House. The show will premiere on JioHotstar on December 11.

JioHotstar has announced December 11 as the OTT release date of Dr. Hassan, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Dia Mirza. The streaming platform has also unveiled the teaser of the upcoming medical drama, which introduces viewers to an unconventional doctor whose extraordinary ability to solve the most baffling medical cases is matched by his eccentric personality.

Played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Dr. Hassan is no ordinary physician. While his exceptional diagnostic instincts make him the go-to person for medical mysteries that leave other doctors puzzled, his unconventional ways and unpredictable behaviour make him equally difficult to deal with. The series promises to blend intriguing medical cases with sharp humour and engaging interpersonal dynamics, moving beyond the familiar tropes of a conventional medical drama.

Sharing his thoughts on the series, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, "Growing up, I remember spending time around clinics and dispensaries in my hometown, and there were always such interesting people and situations unfolding there. Some of those memories came back to me when I read Dr. Hassan. What I enjoyed about playing him was finding the balance between his exceptional intelligence and his very particular way of looking at the world. As an actor, you have to find these little nuances in a character - the way he speaks, reacts, behaves and relates to people around him. It was a lot of fun discovering those layers and bringing someone like Hassan to life. I'm grateful to JioHotstar for trusting me with this role. It's rare to be handed a character this unusual, and their belief in taking bold creative swings made the experience all the more special."

Directed by Rohan Sippy, Dr. Hassan features Faisal Rashid, Rehmat Rattan, Jayson Thaam and Smaran Sanu alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Dia Mirza. The series has been adapted and scripted by Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar, with dialogues by Virat Basoya. It is produced by Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Rajesh Chadha, Mrinalini Jain and Shyam Rathi, with Vibhas Singh Gautam serving as Executive Producer under the banner of Banijay Asia.

Dr. Hassan is the Indian adaptation of the popular American medical drama House, which starred Hugh Laurie as the brilliant but abrasive Dr Gregory House. The original series aired for eight seasons on FOX from 2004 to 2012, and won five Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, a Peabody Award and nine People’s Choice Awards, among numerous other accolades.

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