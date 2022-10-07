Double XL: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's film gets postponed, to clash with Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot

Double XL

Along with the date announcement, the producers of Double XL presented Sonakshi Sinha's motion poster today. On November 4, 2022, the movie Double XL, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, will be released in theatres. This new film claims to cut through the clutter and rethink how attractiveness and self-worth are judged. The movie will clash with Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif.

Since the release of the teaser, discussion has centred on the slice-of-life comic drama that questions body image norms. The first motion poster for the movie, which now features Sonakshi Sinha, has been released by the makers.

The comedy and heartwarming film Double XL, which Satramm Ramani directed, follows two plus-sized women as they negotiate a society that frequently equates a woman's appeal or beauty with her size.

The film’s two male protagonists are Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz.

Double XL is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment & Reclining Seats Cinema Production. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi, and Mudassar Aziz are the producers of the movie.

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi are all set to team up for the first time in a horror-comedy flick titled Phone Bhoot. The announcement had along back in 2022 with a quirky photo of the actors posing together. Interestingly, the shoot for the first look was done before the lockdown kickstarted in the country. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their home banner Excel Entertainment.

In the photo, Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant are suited up in style and jumping in joy making them a fun trio, indeed. Excel Movies posted the photo on their Instagram page and wrote, "Darna allowed hai, as long as you’re laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas near you in 2021. @gurmmeetsingh @katrinakaif @siddhantchaturvedi @ishaankhatter @ravi.shankaran @jasvinderbath @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar". The makers later announced a new date of the film’s release because of COVID-19 restrictions.