Double XL: Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to make cameo appearance in Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi starrer

Double XL

Double XL is a story of two plus-sized women seeking their dreams. Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer has just become bigger as Indian cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan has joined the cast.

Joining Sonakshi and Huma in this mad adventure that spans New Delhi, Meerut and Mumbai are the film’s two male protagonists, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. And now it’s time to reveal another big surprise from the film. Celebrated Indian ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will also be seen in Double XL, in a very special appearance. Shikhar explains that his decision was a rather instinctive one. Dhawan says, “As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. This is a lovely message for the whole society and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what.”

Directed by Satramm Ramani, the slice-of-life comedy-drama challenges body weight stereotypes and sends out the strong message that if you can dream it, you can achieve it. Double XL explores a journey into the hearts of two plus-size women, one from heartland Uttar Pradesh and the other from urban New Delhi, as they navigate through a society that’s often attributed beauty or attraction to a woman’s size. Sonakshi and Huma underwent a massive body transformation and even piled on the extra pounds for their roles in the film. The slice-of-life film has been shot extensively in India and the UK.

Double XL is all set to hit the cinema screens on November 04, 2022. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz