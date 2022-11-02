Double XL box office prediction day 1: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi starrer can collect Rs 50 lakh

Double XL

Double XL box office prediction day 1: Sonakshi Sinha- Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL will release this Friday, and the film will compete with Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi's Phone Bhoot and Janhvi Kapoor's Mili at the box office. Speaking about the first-day collection, reportedly the trade has fewer expectations from all three films.

Diwali 2022 has been regarded as one of the worst-performing festive weekends, as both major releases, Ajay Devgn's Thank God and Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu underperformed at the box office. Kumar's film has fared better than Devgn's feel-good entertainer. The dismissal business of Diwali releases has disappointed trade. Thus, they don't expect major numbers from all the new releases.

As per the report of Indian Express, trade expert Girsh Johar stated that until these films garnered exceptional word-of-mouth like Kantara, the films will start on a low note. However, among these three, Phone Bhoot will lead due to Katrina's fanbase. Speaking about the collection, Girsh told the portal that Phone Bhoot is expected to open with Rs 1.5-2 crores. Whereas, Double XL might earn Rs 50 lakhs. Similarly, Kapoor's Mili will also collect around Rs 50 lakhs.

While promoting her upcoming film Double XL with Sonakshi Sinha, Huma joined in a conversation with DNA. In the conversation, the actress was asked about the major Bollywood films tanking at the box office, and the trend of pan-India films taking over the market. While addressing the issue, Qureshi added that the cinema sector has hit rock bottom globally. "Barring 3- 4 event films, movies kahi nahi chal rahi hai. Be it Bollywood or South or global cinema. Literally, you count them (hit films) on your fingertips. There is a definite reluctance in the audience to watch movies in theatres. This scenario will change slowly, but you can't predict it now." Double XL will hit cinemas on November 4