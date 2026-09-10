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Double win for Shweta Tripathi: Amid Mirzapur The Movie's success, actress will screen her queer love story, Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan at...

It's a double whammy for Shweta Tripathi as the actress will be premiering her debut production, a queer love story at TIFF 2026. In this film, Shweta has been paired opposite Tillotama Shome.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 06:14 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Double win for Shweta Tripathi: Amid Mirzapur The Movie's success, actress will screen her queer love story, Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan at...
Shweta Tripathi, Guneet Monga (Image source: Instagram)
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As Mirzapur: The Movie continues to woo the audience and mint a truckload of money, Women in Film India (WIF India) has selected actor-turned-producer Shweta Tripathi as the recipient of the WIF India x Gold House Scholarship at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026.

Tripathi will take her debut feature as a producer, Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan, to the Gold House Pitch, where she will present the project to an international gathering of producers, financiers, executives and industry leaders. Supported by Bata India as the Official Footwear Partner, the scholarship marks another step in Shweta Tripathi’s journey to the international stage, under the campaign theme “MAKE YOURSELF COMFORTABLE.”

The scholarship marks the next step in a producing journey that began in theatre. In 2025, Tripathi launched her theatre production company, AllMyTea, with Cock, a queer drama by Olivier Award-winning British playwright Mike Bartlett. The production, staged during Pride Month, marked her return to theatre and her first producing venture. Her move into feature production continues that focus on queer stories.

Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjoy Nag and featuring Tripathi and acclaimed actor Tillotama Shome, is a queer love story that aims to approach its subject with honesty and nuance. The project represents Tripathi’s move from performing stories to taking creative ownership of developing and producing them.

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Guneet Monga Kapoor, Academy Award-winning Producer-CEO, Sikhya Entertainment & Founder, WIF India, said, “WIF India is committed to creating access for women filmmakers at the moments when the right international connection can change the trajectory of a project. Shweta has built an interesting transition from actor to producer, and this scholarship allows her to develop that producing practice within a global industry ecosystem. We are excited to see where the project goes from here.”

For Tripathi, the opportunity comes at a formative point in her transition behind the camera. “I have always believed in the power of stories, but producing has allowed me to engage with them from a completely different place,” said Tripathi. “Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan is a story I deeply believe in, and taking it to TIFF is an opportunity to find the right international partners and conversations for the film.”

The WIF India x Gold House scholarship builds on WIF India’s international filmmaker initiatives, following its TIFF delegation in 2025 and its Cannes partnerships supporting women producers through the Cannes Producers Network and impACT Lab.

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