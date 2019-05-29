Double Dhamaaka! Ex Bigg Boss contestants Sunny Leone and Mandana Karimi to be seen in horror comedy 'Coca Cola'

Besides being one of the contestants (in different seasons) of the same controversial reality show - Bigg Boss, Sunny Leone and Mandana Karimi have something more in common. Both the ex Bigg Boss contestants are all set to share the screen space in a horror comedy.

Titled Coca Cola, the horror comedy will feature Sunny Leone in the lead role while Mandana Karimi's character will be seen having shades of grey. A report on SpotboyE quoted Mandana as saying, "It’s a very interesting story and I have never done something like this before. I am looking forward to start the shoot.”

When quizzed about working with Sunny Leone, Mandana told the portal, "I have met her at few events that we did together. She is lovely. We have a huge surprise for the audience through this film.”

The report also added that Coca Cola will be directed by Prasad Tatikeni and produced by Mahendra Dhariwal, Paramdeep Singh Sandhu and Chirag Dhariwal. The movie, which is to be shot in Noida, is supposed to go on floors this month.