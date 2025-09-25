Dostana 2 is NOT shelved, Vikrant Massey replaces Kartik Aaryan, reveals Janhvi Kapoor's replacement 'ki bahut badi annoucement hogi'

After winning the National Award, Vikrant Massey made the big reveal of bagging his first Dharma film by replacing Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2.

After winning the National Award, Vikrant Massey has made a big announcement of bagging his first Dharma Productions film. The 12th Fail actor is flying high as he replaced Kartik Aaryan and will be starring in the much-delayed Dostana 2. The actor confirmed the same in an interview with Times Now.

Vikrant Massey on Dostana 2

Speaking about the film and his role, an excited Vikrant said, "You will see me doing that soon. I think this news is already out. I don’t know why I’m not talking. I’m doing Dostana 2. I’m doing my first Dharma movie." Vikrant asserted that he will be seen in an entirely different avatar. "You'll see me wearing good designer clothes. Karan (Johar) sir will make sure that I wear good clothes and I wear those fancy sunglasses. Shooting somewhere in Europe."

Who replaces Janhvi Kapoor?

Although Vikrant confined his replacement, he decided to remain silent about the female lead. Vikrant hinted at a big surprise about the heroine, and added, "I think wo main nahi bolunga. Woh Karan sir hi bolenge toh behtar hai. Uski bhi toh badi announcement hai."

About Dostana 2

Dostana 2, the sequel to 2008's Dostana, was greenlit with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya. However, in 2021, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announced that they had postponed the film as they would be recasting the lead. This led to the much-talked-about fallout between Kartik and Karan. However, over the years, they have overcome differences. Kartik will soon be seen in Dharma's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Lakshya is currently enjoying the success of the recently released Aryan Khan's directorial series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. With Vikrant Massey and Lakshya, Dostana 2 looks more promising. It will be interesting to see who will be the female lead of the movie.