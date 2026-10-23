Doosra movie review: Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo celebrates Sourav Ganguly's life with clutter-breaking narrative, Plabita Borthakur's solid act

At just 78 minutes, Doosra is a compact, focused film that makes its point without overstaying its welcome. Its concise runtime keeps the narrative moving, although it also leaves certain aspects of Tara’s emotional transformation underexplored.

Director: Abhinay Deo

Starring: Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru

Runtime: 1 hr 18 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 4 stars

Doosra synopsis

Some moments in sport transcend the boundaries of the playing field and become symbols of a larger cultural shift. Doosra builds its narrative around one such unforgettable moment — India’s historic victory in the 2002 NatWest Series final at Lord’s — to tell a deeply relevant story about Tara's (Plabita) courage, individuality and the freedom to question established norms. Doosra takes an unconventional route by blending archival cricket footage, documentary-style elements and fictional storytelling. Rather than simply revisiting a celebrated chapter in Indian cricket, it explores how the spirit of defiance that defined that victory can inspire change in an entirely different sphere of life.

What works for Doosra?

At the heart of the story is Tara, a young girl growing up in a conservative household in Rajasthan, where traditions dictate the boundaries of her ambitions and expectations from women remain firmly rooted in patriarchal beliefs. As she begins to question the life prescribed for her, Sourav Ganguly’s iconic shirt-waving celebration at Lord’s becomes more than a sporting image. It emerges as a powerful symbol of standing up to authority and refusing to accept limitations imposed by others.

The film’s biggest strength lies in this central metaphor. The Indian cricket team’s remarkable comeback against England represented a shift in confidence and the willingness to challenge established hierarchies. By drawing a parallel with Tara’s personal struggle, Doosra makes a compelling argument that the courage to challenge convention can begin with a single moment of inspiration.

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For audiences who remember the 2002 NatWest final, the archival footage offers an immediate sense of nostalgia. The familiar cricketing moments carry an emotional charge of their own, bringing back memories of a victory that continues to hold a special place in Indian sporting history. However, the film uses this nostalgia with a larger purpose, connecting collective national pride with the deeply personal experience of finding one’s voice.

Abhinay Deo deserves credit for attempting a storytelling format that moves beyond the conventions of a straightforward sports drama or a conventional social film. The interplay between real events and fictional characters gives Doosra a distinctive identity, allowing a sporting triumph to become the backdrop for a broader conversation about social change, gender expectations and individual freedom.

Performances that justify the narrative

Plabita Borthakur brings sincerity and restraint to Tara, capturing the frustration of someone struggling to reconcile her aspirations with the expectations surrounding her. Her performance lends relatability to the character’s predicament, while Ankur Vikal effectively embodies the entrenched attitudes that Tara must confront. The supporting cast, including Samidha Guru, Twisha Joshi and Krishna Gokani, contributes to the film’s domestic and emotional landscape.

What doesn't work for Doosra?

At just 78 minutes, Doosra is a compact, focused film that makes its point without overstaying its welcome. Its concise runtime keeps the narrative moving, although it also leaves certain aspects of Tara’s emotional transformation underexplored. The connection between the cricketing triumph and her personal awakening is thematically effective, but the two strands do not always carry equal emotional weight. The sporting moment is instantly recognisable and emotionally charged, while Tara’s journey could have benefited from greater depth to make her personal transformation more affecting.

The film’s central idea is compelling, but its execution occasionally feels more effective as a concept than as an emotional journey. The archival footage brings authenticity and nostalgia to the narrative, yet the fictional storyline needs to carry an equally strong emotional pull for the parallel to resonate fully. A little more time spent exploring Tara’s internal conflict and the consequences of her defiance could have made the film’s message more powerful.

Overall impact

Doosra is an earnest, unconventional drama that finds an inspiring connection between India’s cricketing triumph and the courage to challenge social conventions. Its biggest achievement is turning a memorable sporting moment into a metaphor for a woman’s fight for independence. Though the emotional arc could have been explored in greater detail, the film’s distinctive premise and relevant message make it a thoughtful watch.