Don't think Ashmit Patel was the right person for me: Mahekk Chahal

After announcing their engagement in 2017, Ashmit Patel and Mahekk Chahal parted ways in 2020. The couple left no stone unturned in flaunting their love on social media pages, however, it seems like they are enjoying their singlehood now. During a recent interaction, Mahekk was asked about the reason behind her break up with Ashmit and the Wanted actor revealed she chose to walk out of the relationship.

Chahal told ETimes, "I chose to walk off. When you start living together and spending more time with a particular person, you get to know the real him/her. I don't think that Ashmit was the right person for me."

Talking about the support she received post-breakup with Ashmit, Mahekk stated, "My friends and family stood by me. I shared my issues with them. I was in Goa for a year. Owing to the lockdown, I would come down to Mumbai only if required. I spent a lot of time with nature in Goa; nature has a calming, soothing and healing influence on me. Time heals everything and this time was no exception. It was not easy as there was no work during COVID; so your mind tends to keep thinking the same thing. But I have finally healed myself."

The Nayi Padosan actor went on to reveal that she wouldn't have gone to Goa if Ashmit and she wouldn't have broken up. The actor said, "No, I wouldn't have gone to Goa then. It just fell into place. I feel very relaxed when I'm in nature. I was getting a lot of anxiety staying in the same apartment."

On the work front, Mahekk is all set to show her adventurous side in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.