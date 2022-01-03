‘Don’t call me buddhi’: Neena Gupta gives daughter Masaba three tips for 2022

Masaba Gupta, a fashion designer, released a hilarious and amusing video of her mother, actress Neena Gupta. Neena gave Masaba three pieces of 'advice' for 2022 in the video, including a sharp warning not to refer to her as 'buddhi' (old woman). "OK, for the New Year, three pieces of advice for my daughter, for the year 2022," Neena stated in the video. One is, please don't yell at me." "Two," she replied solemnly after a brief pause, "don't ever call me buddhi." "And three, as I'm sure many people have taught you, slow and steady wins the race," she added as she resumed her advise.

Masaba posted the video on Instagram, captioning it, “Asked mom what her resolutions are for the new year. Instead, she decided I should have some for her that she dictates #happynewyear #momjokes #neenaji.”

Neena's straight advise was praised by fans and celebrities alike, with many hailing her as 'very cute' in the comments section. Masaba Gupta is the daughter of Neena Gupta, an actress, and Vivian Richards, a former West Indian cricketer. The designer made her acting debut in 'Masaba Masaba', a Netflix original. She'll also appear in the second season of the show.