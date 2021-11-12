'Don't act like a creep with her': Swara Bhasker replies to troll who compared her with domestic help

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who recently posted a selfie on Twitter, sure knows how to shut trolls without saying much. The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress has once again given a befitting reply to the person who trolled her for posting the picture on social media.

Swara Bhasker on Wednesday took to Twitter and dropped a selfie in which she can be seen sitting in a park, wearing a saree. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “A sari, a park, a walk, a book... ‘at peace’ must feel like this #smalljoys #gratitude #feelingwise.” However, one of the users targeted her and mentioned, “My maid looks much better than you in saree. Much more graceful than you.”

After reading the comment, Swara decided to take a dig at him and said that the user’s household would be beautiful. Replying to the troll, she wrote, “I’m sure your household help is beautiful. I hope you respect her labour and her dignity & don’t act like a creep with her.”

In the picture, she paired her pink saree with a beige blouse. Swara accessorized her outfit with earrings and kajal in her eyes. Earlier, when people trolled her and compared with Nallasopara (a town on the outskirts of Mumbai, inhabited by many low-income families), she slammed them in her sassy way. When a user wrote, “Finally Nallasopara gets a face in Vogue. Congrats to all.”

Swara responded, “And why not?!? Nallasopara should get a face and space in @VOGUEIndia as should Dharavi. And Shahdara, & Seelampur... why the hell not you pretentious half-wit pretending to be ‘elite’ You live off the labour of those who live in the areas whose names you use like slur #loser.”

On the work front, Swara will be seen in Faraz Arif Ansari’s movie ‘Sheer Qorma’, which also features Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi.