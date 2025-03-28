After Neha Kakkar opened up about getting 'scammed' by the event organisers, her husband Rohanpreet Singh made a statement, asserting that it's always better to know both sides before commenting.

Singer Neha Kakkar had to face the wrath of the audience who attended her concert in Melbourne. Soon after gaining headlines for the same, Neha issued a statement, stating that she was 'scammed' by the organisers, who ran away without paying her. Now, Neha's husband, Rohanpreet Singh has also stepped forward and defended his wife.

Rohanpreet shared his thoughts about the incident on Instagram, and shared a post, hailing her wife and team for facing the audience on the stage despite unfavourable circumstances. Rohanpreet made the statement in Punjabi, and said, "Bahut he humble ho ke gal kehna chauna. Jado tak sanu hakikat na pata hoye ya dono sides di reality na pata hoye. Odo tak kade vi sanu kise nu vi Judge ni karna chahida. In fact, eh gal sanu sade sareyan di Life vich vi Implement karni chahidi hai (I have a humble opinion. Until you know the truth or the reality of both sides, you should not judge anyone strictly. In fact this truth should be implemented in our lives)." Rohanpreet went on to praise his wife, and said, "Huge respect to my wife and band, who went on stage even after so much of difficulties and chaos!"

Neha Kakkar's statement after the backlash

After getting backlash over the Melbourne concert, Neha penned a lengthy note, and revealed that the organisers “ran away with her money.” She said, "They said she came 3 hrs late, did they even ask once what happened to her, what did they do to her and her band? When I spoke on stage, I didn’t even tell anyone what happened to us coz I didn’t want anyone to get harmed. Who am I to punish anyone, but now that it’s come in my name, I had to speak up. So here it is.