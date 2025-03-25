In the early 2020, Sonu Nigam was not happy with the way music labels were operating, so he released a video on YouTube.

There are highs and lows in everyone’s career, Bollywood singers are also not immune to this. Sonu Nigam, one of the most celebrated Indian singers of all-time, also went through a rough patch a couple of years ago when he had to openly dare one of the most established names in the Indian music industry—T Series head Bhushan Kumar.

What happened between Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar

In the early 2020, Sonu Nigam was not happy with the way music labels were operating. He released a video on YouTube and said, “I want to request everyone and especially our music companies to be kind because today an actor - Sushant Sigh Rajput - has passed away, tomorrow you can hear the same about a singer or a composer or a lyrics writer because unfortunately there is a bigger mafia in the music industry than the film industry.”

He also said, “I came into the industry years ago and at a younger age so I didn’t fall in the trap but this new generation is going through a lot.”

Sonu Nigam also said, “The producers, directors and music composers want to work with new talent, but since they don’t have a tie-up with a music company, they are unable to. The entire power is with only two companies and two people. They decide who should sing and who shouldn’t.”

Till now he hadn’t taken any names.

But, soon after, Sonu Nigam released another video saying, “Now, I need to take Bhushan Kumar’s name. You’ve instigated the wrong person. You forgot that time when you came to my home and pleaded with me to do one album for you, pleaded with me to introduce you to Subrata Roy, Smita Thackeray, Bal Thackeray… Pleaded with me to save you from Abu Salem. Do you remember all this? I’m warning you not to engage with me in any manner. Hope you remember Marina Kuwar. I don’t know why she backed out, though the media knows. That’s how the mafia functions. I still have her video. Now if you mess with me, I will post that video on my YouTube channel. Don’t you dare mess with me.”

Who was Marina Kunwar

When the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India in the year 2018, many girls came forward and accused popular names in the public domain. Marina Kuwar had then accused Bhushan Kumar of harassment.

Divya Khosla came in Bhushan Kumar’s defence

Divya Khosla Kumar, actress and wife of Bhushan Kumar, had replied to Sonu Nigam after his viral video. She accused Sonu of not supporting the new talents and asked how many new talents he had launched? She cited her own example and said how she was given the opportunity by T Series.

Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar now

The two patched up in 2023 and Bhushan was seen at Sonu’s 50th birthday bash. Reportedly, the two have reconciled and working on an album together tentatively titled Deewana 2.