'Don’t want wife...': Amitabh Bachchan had one condition before marrying Jaya Bachchan, asked her to choose..

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married for over 50 years now. The couple, who tied the knot on June 3, 1973, did not have things panned out for them from the beginning but they built a life together and today, are as happy as ever. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan (then Jaya Bhaduri) tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Jaya Bachchan’s home. But, before they got married Sholay actor Amitabh Bachchan had a condition. Amitabh Bachchan agreed to marry Jaya Bachchan only on the condition that she would be selective about her work.

Amitabh Bachchan didn't want his wife to work regular hours after marriage. In one of the episodes of her granddaughter Navya Nanda's podcast, What The Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan, recalling what Amitabh Bachchan told her before the wedding, said, "We had decided we will marry in October because by then my work would have been reduced. But he had told me, ‘I definitely don’t want a wife who will be 9 to 5. Please work, but not every day. You choose your projects and work with the right people'."

After their marriage, Amitabh Bachchan continued to work in films and became a superstar. Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, became selective about her films and concentrated on spending more time with her family, especially after the birth of her children - Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Shweta Bachchan is quite active on the social scene. She is married to Nikhil Nanda, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor's brother. Abhishek Bachchan is active in the film world. He is married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The couple is currently in the news amid rumours of their divorce.

