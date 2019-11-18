'Don't want to rush into it just because I am pregnant': Kalki Koechlin on marriage plans with Guy Hershberg

Kalki Koechlin is in the final trimester of her pregnancy and she is enjoying this time to the fullest. The actor along with her partner Guy Hershberg is expecting their first baby and she made the announcement a few weeks back. Since then, Kalki has been making several public appearances and flaunting her baby bump like a boss. She is also showering her fashionable side by donning stylish maternity outfits.

During a recent interaction with Mid Day, Kalki opened about her pregnancy stating, "This was an unexpected pregnancy. In the first two months, I didn't feel any maternal instinct. It felt like an alien invasion, where this little thing was acting like a vampire, sucking out everything from my body." She further shared, "When I heard the heartbeat for the first time, I got excited. The first trimester was bad, but I am through that phase and looking forward to the due date in January."

When asked about how Guy has been helpful, Kalki went on to say, "He has been so patient throughout this pregnancy. There were days where I would snap at the drop of a hat, but he was calm. He has been present for all the gynaecologist appointments and the classes where they teach you breathing techniques for labour."

On being quizzed about marriage plans, Kalki replied, "We are not averse to marriage, but we don't want to rush into it just because I am pregnant. If it is necessary for the documentation, bureaucracy and school registrations of our child, we will consider it. But when it comes to our romantic commitments, we have enough validation from each other, and our families, too."