'Don’t want to feed her anything that can upset her stomach': Jacqueline would love Katy Perry to try homemade Pani Puri

Katy Perry touched down Mumbai during the wee hours of Tuesday morning and soon after that, she attended a press conference ahead of her concert to be held on November 16, 2019. At the event, she was joined by Jacqueline Fernandez and the stunning beauties were all smiles while posing for the shutterbugs present there.

At the event, Katy had shared about visiting India after seven years stating, "I am sure Jacqueline is going to take me shopping and eating."

During a recent interaction when Jacqueline was asked about Katy, she stated, "She is very interested in Bollywood and in watching a couple of movies. When she asked me to recommend one, I suggested Kick. It’s really sweet that she wants to understand the culture and immerse herself into some Bollywood films."

She went on to say, "I would love for her to try some homemade Pani puri. Since she has a performance on November 16, I don’t want to feed her anything that can upset her stomach. I’m going to be very cautious if I take her out to eat anywhere."

While Katy shared, "I’m sure Jacqueline is going to take me shopping, eating. I’ve always looked at Mumbai as a destination I really want to be at... And I’m excited to indulge in all things Indian."

When asked about working with Perry, Jackky said, "That would be awesome, to actually share a stage with someone so iconic. She’s an amazingly talented performer and entertainer. We have something in store for the show, but we will keep that a surprise for the moment."