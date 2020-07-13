'Don't want this journey to come to an end': Deepika Padukone shares making of 'Cocktail' as film clocks eight years

Deepika Padukone started the celebration of her movie Cocktail by changing her social media name to her character Veronica and display photo, a still from the film. Now, she took to her Instagram page and shared a video summing up the journey of the 2012 film. In the video, we see a lot of bloopers from the film featuring the actors' Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani, Randeep Hooda along with Deepika.

Towards the end of the video, Deepika says, "I don't want this journey to come to an end, I think the London schedule's been great. I don't think any of us want to go back. This is definitely a special film."

She posted it with a caption stating, "8 Years of Cocktail. Often I’m asked if there is a moment I would like to relive...The answer is YES! #8YearsOfCocktail".

Earlier during an interaction, when the director of Cocktail, Homi Adajania was asked about casting Deepika, he had said, "Deepika came with a bunch of not-so-successful films behind her. So she was hungry to break the mould. At our first meeting, I told her, ‘Let’s forget your pretty face…I want people to leave the theatre knowing that Deepika Padukone is a reliable actor."

He also said, "Making her Veronica, a free-spirited party girl was my biggest challenge. She was my favourite character in the film."

Cocktail also marked Bollywood debut of Diana Penty who was seen as Meera in the film.