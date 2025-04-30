Ameesha opened up about Bollywood marriages and revealed that she had organized the baby shower for Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanyata.

Ameesha Patel recently celebrated 25 years in Bollywood and looked back on her journey in a chat with Filmymantra’s YouTube channel. She spoke warmly about her connections with fellow actors and how those relationships have grown over time.

During the conversation, she also opened up about Bollywood marriages and revealed that she had organized the baby shower for Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanyata. Ameesha Patel has always been vocal about her views on marriage, despite choosing not to marry herself. In her chat with Filmymantra, she once again shared her thoughts on Bollywood marriages, explaining why she doesn’t want Salman Khan to marry.

The actress also mentioned that she has seen many marriages in the industry, some of which are strong and happy, like the one between Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata.

Ameesha also spoke about marriages that have not worked out, like Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne’s, but highlighted how they’ve managed to co-parent their kids despite the separation. When it came to Salman Khan, however, she had a firm stance, stating that he should remain single. She explained that Salman is great just the way he is and doesn’t need to get married.

She said, "I have seen all kinds of relationships around me; I see harmonious ones like Sanju, and then there is someone like Hrithik, who has had a divorce, but they are (Hrithik and Sussanne) co-parenting beautifully, and they are the best of friends now. With Salman, honestly, I don’t want to see him get married; he is cool as he is."

Back in January 2025, during an AMA session on Twitter, Ameesha Patel's fans jokingly suggested that she should marry Salman Khan. Reflecting on this in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha shared how her fans pointed out that both she and Salman are eligible and good-looking, so they should get married and have attractive children. With a smile, she humorously added that it was a fun reason for people to make the suggestion.

Ameesha mentioned, "Fans actually have raised this question to me recently on Ask Amy Twitter chat. They’re like okay he is so eligible, you’re so eligible, you’re so good-looking, please get married to have good-looking babies. And I was like wow, that’s a great reason. I think the world likes seeing beautiful people come together. They wanted to see me and Hrithik come together post Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. And when he announced his marriage, they were heartbroken. They were like, no this can’t happen."

Salman Khan has been romantically linked to several high-profile names in the industry, but none of these relationships led to marriage.