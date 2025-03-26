After Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan got married, the latter continued to work in films. He went on to become a superstar. Jaya Bachchan, however, became selective about her films and spent all her time building a family, especially after the birth of her children, Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been married to Jaya Bachchan for more than 50 years now. The couple tied the knot on June 3, 1973, and built a life and legacy together. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan (then Jaya Bhaduri) tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at the latter's home. However, many are unaware that before marrying Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan put forth a condition in front of her. The Sholay actor agreed to marry Jaya Bachchan only on the condition that she would be selective about her work.

Amitabh Bachchan was adamant about not wanting his future wife to work regular hours after marriage. During an appearance on her granddaughter Navya Nanda's podcast, What The Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan revealed, "We had decided we will marry in October because by then my work would have been reduced. But he had told me, ‘I definitely don’t want a wife who will be 9 to 5. Please work, but not every day. You choose your projects and work with the right people'."

After Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan got married, the latter continued to work in films. He went on to become a superstar. Jaya Bachchan, however, became selective about her films and spent all her time building a family, especially after the birth of her children, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Shweta Bachchan is married to Nikhil Nanda, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor's brother. Abhishek Bachchan followed in his father's footsteps and is an actor. He is married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan since 2007.

