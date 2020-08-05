'Don't understand the word outsider': Aparshakti Khurana on ongoing insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, Ayushamann Khurrana's brother, has over the few years, managed to carve his image and a niche for himself with his supporting performances in films such as Dangal, Stree, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, among others.

In a recent interview with BollywoodLife, Aparshakti opened up about the ongoing insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood which was reignited after the tragic and untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Aparshakti said, "I don't understand the word Outsider. More than that I would say, it's a mean world at the end of the day. You need to be very careful about what you are doing, what you are not doing. You need to be very careful about the state of mind and it does sometimes get difficult and it will get difficult for everyone at one point of time."

Aparshakti said that though he never got trolled he finds it weird when netizens troll celebs and how to some extent it affects their state of mind as well. He further spoke about how the current outsiders will ultimately become insiders and their kids will become aspiring actors.

Back in July, The Khurrana family purchased a family house in Panchkula a satellite town of Chandigarh. Ayushmann had confirmed the happy news and shared that they initiated this so that one big happy family can stay under the same roof and create beautiful memories together.

Ayushmann said in a statement, "The Khurrana's have got a family home! The entire family decided to buy this new home in which the entire Khurrana family can now stay together. We are looking forward to making new and beautiful memories in our new address."