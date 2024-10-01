Twitter
Big drama at Shan Masood's press conference, PCB director says, 'Pakistan ka captain baitha…'

Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

Meet IITian, whose first salary at TCS was Rs 1300, left job, cracked UPSC exam and became IAS officer, he is...

'Unacceptable': Rahul Gandhi reacts to Sonam Wangchuk, over 100 Ladakhis detention at Delhi border

'Don't troll': Priyanka Chopra shares 'awkward pre-teen era' photo with boy cut hairstyle

Bollywood

'Don't troll': Priyanka Chopra shares 'awkward pre-teen era' photo with boy cut hairstyle

Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback collage of herself, reflecting on her evolution over the years.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 10:02 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Don't troll': Priyanka Chopra shares 'awkward pre-teen era' photo with boy cut hairstyle
Image credit: Instagram
Actress Priyanka Chopra took to her social media account and shared a throwback collage of herself while discussing the evolution. The Aitraaz fame actress took to her Instagram, posted a throwback collage of herself, and penned a long caption in which she mentioned her childhood and her younger self.

She wrote, "Warning: Don't troll my 9-year-old self. So wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl. On the left is me at my awkward pre-teen era with a "Boy cut" hairstyle so it wouldn't be cumbersome at school. (Thanks ma @drmadhuakhourichopra ) I went from a "katori cut" to this. so it was a win (with a laughing emoji) and on the right is me at 17, having just won Miss India in the year 2000 and basking in the glory of hair, makeup up and wardrobe.. Both pictures were taken less than a decade apart."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

She continued, "As Britney Spears very articulately put it... I'm not a girl, not yet a woman. That was exactly how i felt then, entering the big world of entertainment. Almost 25 years later... still figuring it out. Though, aren't we all? Looking back at my younger self often makes me kinder to myself today."

"Think about your younger self and how much she has done for you. Love yourself, you've gone through a lot to be where you are today (with a heart on face emoji) What did your younger self do for you? #mondaymusings. Thank you to who made this side-by-side picture and sent me," Priyanka concluded.

Soon after the 'Dil Dhadakne Do' fame actress' post surfaced online, fans and celebrities took to her comments section and showered immense love for her bravery.

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover wrote, "This is the best post. Love it. As you asked, my younger self gives me lots of innocence. And I want to tell that you are doing great my younger self. Keep dreaming. Big and bigger."

Actress Anushka Arora wrote, "You are the best Priyanka - so inspiring always! (with a heart emoji)."A fan wrote, "Every brown girl has a picture like this I swear! You are so brave for posting yours."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

