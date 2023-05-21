Search icon
'Don't touch me': Aahana Kumar yells after fan tries to touch her at event, video goes viral

Aahana Kumar can be seen getting angry in the viral video after a fan tried to touch her waist while taking a photo with her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

'Don't touch me': Aahana Kumar yells after fan tries to touch her at event, video goes viral
Credit: Aahana S Kumra/Instagram

Television actress Aahana Kumar, who was seen in Agent Raghav - Crime Branch with Sharad Kelkar, got angry when a fan tried to touch her while clicking a photo with her and the video of the same is now going viral on social media.

In the video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, the actress who was wearing a saree, can be seen getting angry when a fan tried to touch her waist while clicking a photo at an event in Mumbai on Saturday. The actress can be heard saying ‘don’t touch me’.

This is not the first time when an actress got angry when a fan tried to tocu her. Earlier, Malaika Arora got surprised and visibly scared when four men formed a circle near her, and one person came too near for a photo when she was exiting the airport and heading towards her home. Malaika stopped him with her hand, and said, "Aaram se (Be careful)." Malaika instructed him and walk away from the premise. The video was recorded and published by Filmygyan Instagram with the caption, "Fans were coming too close to Malaika, and she said, "Aram se".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

As soon as the video got published, several users supported Arora's concern. While a few others took this moment as an opportunity to mock her. A user wrote, "Aise logo k paas bhi kyu jana jiss fans ki value na ho (why to approach such people who has no value for fans)." Another user wrote, "Why when they don’t even respect you." A netizen wrote, "Kahan se aate hain ye cheap fans (where do such cheap fans come from)." Another netizen wrote, "4 men surrounding her... Too close. I would be scared if I was her." A user added, "It’s annoying when someone intervenes in your personal space." A netizen added, "Larki ko kuch boli bhi hai ye (she said something to the girl)." 

 

 

 

Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique's iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
First-image
GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board class 10th, 12th results expected next week at gseb.org
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

