'Don't take me back to dark past again', requests Adhyayan Suman after 2016 interview on Kangana goes viral

Adhyayan Suman took to his Instagram page and shared a video requesting people to not drag his name after the Maharashtra government decided to probe Kangana Ranaut's alleged drug links.

Adhyayan Suman has broken his silence after his 2016 interview on Kangana Ranaut recently went viral again on the Internet. The Ashram actor took to his Instagram page and shared a video in which he is requesting people to not drag him into his dark past again as it was very difficult for him and he has suffered a lot. Adhyayan also said that he has nothing to do with Kangana now and not even in future. After the interview went viral, the Maharashtra government decided to probe Kangana Ranaut's alleged drug links.

In the video, we can hear Adhyayan stating, "Whatever I had to say I had said in 2016. As a consequence of which, I and my entire family were ridiculed on national television. I have forgotten that case and moved forward in life. Please don't take me to that dark past again. I have suffered a lot."

Suman added, "I don't have any relation with Kangana Ranaut. But we are fighting for the same cause which is justice for Sushant Singh Rajput."

He captioned his video stating, "#justiceforsushantsinghrajput. please don’t drag my name in toxicity and negativity!"

For the uninitiated, Adhyayan, who is the son of Shekhar Suman was in a relationship with Kangana when they were shooting for Raaz – The Mystery Continues back in 2008-09.

Currently, the actor is gaining praises for his role as Tinka Singh in Prakash Jha's Ashram starring Bobby Deol in the lead role.

He recently shared a video as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput which is the rendition of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story song 'Jab Tak'.