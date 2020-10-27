'Don’t take COVID for granted even if you’re fit': Malaika Arora opens up on battling virus

Actress, reality-television judge and a fitness enthusiast, Malaika Arora dons many hats.

A true fashionista, Malaika was recently diagnosed COVID-19 positive with 'mild' symptoms when the actor undertook tests after a few crew members of the dance reality show that she judges, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

However, after two weeks of strict quarantining and following mandatory guidelines, the actor recovered and was out and about carrying out her professional and personal commitments.

Recently, in an interview with a health portal, Health Shots, Malaika, 47, opened up on feeling extremely weak after testing COVID positive and sailing through the excruciatingly tough time being under home isolation.

She also spoke about how mentally draining staying in isolation was and shed light on one of the biggest myths about the virus.

One of the healthiest and fittest celebrities of recent times, when Malaika was diagnosed with the virus, it made her realise the 'distress' her body was in. Speaking about people's view that the young can't contract the virus, Malaika told Health Shots that everybody around her was shocked when she was diagnosed coronavirus positive. She said, "I think everybody was really shocked and kept telling me ‘you’re someone who is so fit, how did you get covid? I think that’s a myth."

Opening up on staying away from close ones during quarantine, the entrepreneur, who owns a chain of yoga studios, said, “You are so unwell! If you’re asymptomatic, then it’s fine. But if you have symptoms, it’s a huge challenge because you have to take care, be vigilant... it’s not something you can deal within two to three days, the time period is 14 days, which is a long time. But it’s important to stay calm and be positive.”

She added, "In those 14 days, I knew how weak I was, it was so difficult to go back to things I was doing every single day of my life."

Urging people to take up some form of physical exercise and requesting the masses to not take COVID lightly even if fit, Malaika said, "I started jogging and running a little, just to see whether my body was weak, or my lungs were able to take it. If you have the energy, a little bit of yoga or breathing exercises are good. I also tried to religiously sit in the sun every morning for 40 minutes, and that really helped. We have age and health on our side, that’s why people insist on doing some form of physical activity, it is a must. I feel that part of me really helped me to recover. All I would say is don’t take covid for granted even if you’re fit.

Lastly, sharing what all she did to recover from the virus, she said, “It is important to stay hydrated. The other thing I followed was to steam and gargle twice a day because your throat does bother you. Steaming is anyway good for your lungs. It is also mandatory to sanitise everything, and you have to make sure to do it every day because whatever state you are in, you are still handling and touching things. And as it has been said, the virus stays on surfaces for a couple of days. If you have the energy, a little bit of yoga or breathing exercises are good. I also tried to religiously sit in the sun every morning for 40 minutes, and that really helped.”