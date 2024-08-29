'Don't question my...': Adnan Sami reacts after Pakistani social media user comments on his Indian citizenship

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, her husband and brother are IAS officers, she is now posted as…

Mukesh Ambani family's Rs 2575100 crore business empire tops Hurun India list, find out who are at second and third spot

Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Star India spinner 'stuck in a very bad situation', rescued by NDRF from flood-hit Vadodara

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, her husband and brother are IAS officers, she is now posted as…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, her husband and brother are IAS officers, she is now posted as…

Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...

Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...

Star India spinner 'stuck in a very bad situation', rescued by NDRF from flood-hit Vadodara

Star India spinner 'stuck in a very bad situation', rescued by NDRF from flood-hit Vadodara

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

8 animals that have jobs

8 animals that have jobs

6 actors who own land on moon

6 actors who own land on moon

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Don't question my...': Adnan Sami reacts after Pakistani social media user comments on his Indian citizenship

Adnan Sami posted a screenshot on his official X account in which a Pakistani social media talked about his Indian citizenship.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 04:03 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Don't question my...': Adnan Sami reacts after Pakistani social media user comments on his Indian citizenship
Adnan Sami (Image credit: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Singer Adnan Sami responded to a social media user who praised his decision to become an Indian citizen. Sami, who became an Indian citizen in 2016, faced criticism from people in Pakistan, who questioned his motives and suggested he moved to India for financial reasons.

Since relocating to India, Sami has frequently expressed his affection for the country. On Thursday (August 29), Adnan Sami posted a screenshot on his official X account. The screenshot showed a comment from a Pakistani netizen under one of his Instagram posts from Independence Day.

On Independence Day, Adnan wrote, "Wishing Everyone a Very Happy Independence Day… JAI HIND." The social media user wrote, "Sahi time pe nikal gae ustaad (from Pakistan), humare lag gae hai yahn pe."

Sharing the screenshot, Adnan wrote, "Don’t question my wisdom next time!! #karma." Singer Adnan Sami's weight loss transformation surprised everyone. Because, if a person weighing 230 kg loses 150 kgs in a few months it will be called a miracle. While everyone has been in awe of his new physique, dropping from 230 kg to 80 kg must have required a massive effort. Last year, he gave some brief insight into his journey.

“In 2006, doctors had given me an ultimatum of six months to live because I was grossly overweight. I was 230 kilos. They said ‘if you are not going to do anything, you are gonna go’. It was a do-or-die situation. A lot of people started wondering why I suddenly had this drastic weight loss,” he shared with Humans of Bombay.

Speaking to a leading website, Adnan Sami shared that he once weighed more than 230 kg, he was given an ultimatum by doctors in 2006 that he had just six months to live since he was "grossly overweight." He said that losing weight was a matter of life or death for him.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mpox: Which countries have confirmed cases of new clade Ib variant?

Mpox: Which countries have confirmed cases of new clade Ib variant?

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally begins amid high security

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally begins amid high security

Viral video: Crocodile enters flood-affected residential area in Vadodara, watch

Viral video: Crocodile enters flood-affected residential area in Vadodara, watch

Meet actor, son of billionaire worth Rs 221000 crore, lost all after cannibalism, rape charges; has no money, lives in..

Meet actor, son of billionaire worth Rs 221000 crore, lost all after cannibalism, rape charges; has no money, lives in..

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, water logging reported in many areas, check weather update

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, water logging reported in many areas, check weather update

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement