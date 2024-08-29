'Don't question my...': Adnan Sami reacts after Pakistani social media user comments on his Indian citizenship

Adnan Sami posted a screenshot on his official X account in which a Pakistani social media talked about his Indian citizenship.

Singer Adnan Sami responded to a social media user who praised his decision to become an Indian citizen. Sami, who became an Indian citizen in 2016, faced criticism from people in Pakistan, who questioned his motives and suggested he moved to India for financial reasons.

Since relocating to India, Sami has frequently expressed his affection for the country. On Thursday (August 29), Adnan Sami posted a screenshot on his official X account. The screenshot showed a comment from a Pakistani netizen under one of his Instagram posts from Independence Day.

On Independence Day, Adnan wrote, "Wishing Everyone a Very Happy Independence Day… JAI HIND." The social media user wrote, "Sahi time pe nikal gae ustaad (from Pakistan), humare lag gae hai yahn pe."

Sharing the screenshot, Adnan wrote, "Don’t question my wisdom next time!! #karma." Singer Adnan Sami's weight loss transformation surprised everyone. Because, if a person weighing 230 kg loses 150 kgs in a few months it will be called a miracle. While everyone has been in awe of his new physique, dropping from 230 kg to 80 kg must have required a massive effort. Last year, he gave some brief insight into his journey.

“In 2006, doctors had given me an ultimatum of six months to live because I was grossly overweight. I was 230 kilos. They said ‘if you are not going to do anything, you are gonna go’. It was a do-or-die situation. A lot of people started wondering why I suddenly had this drastic weight loss,” he shared with Humans of Bombay.

Speaking to a leading website, Adnan Sami shared that he once weighed more than 230 kg, he was given an ultimatum by doctors in 2006 that he had just six months to live since he was "grossly overweight." He said that losing weight was a matter of life or death for him.

