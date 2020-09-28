'Don't play emotional card': NCB tells Deepika Padukone after she breaks down thrice during drug probe

Deepika Padukone during her interrogation had admitted to being part of the famous WhatsApp group, where 'D' asked 'K' about 'maal'.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was questioned on Saturday for five hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

According to reports, Deepika broke down thrice during the interrogation. However, she was asked by the agency to not play the "emotional card".

Deepika Padukone during her interrogation had admitted to being part of the famous WhatsApp group, where 'D' asked 'K' about 'maal'. She was probed along with her manager Karishma Prakash. We had received information that Deepika accepted being part of the group but has so far maintained silence on the drugs issue. The information came a day after Karishma reportedly accepted Deepika was the admin of the group.

On Friday, it was reported that an official of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently revealed that all four actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shraddha Kapoor who were recently questioned about the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood have denied substance abuse.

As reported earlier, all four actresses said that when they spoke about "doob" in their WhatsApp messages, they were referring to hand-rolled cigarettes. "They said they don’t even smoke cigarettes," the official said, Times of India reported.

The actresses reportedly have also denied having any knowledge regarding late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's drug habit. The NCB officer said that technical analysis of their mobile phones which were voluntarily surrendered will clear all doubts. Apart from these actresses, Kshitij Prasad, who is a former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment, owned by Karan Johar has been remanded in NCB custody till Oct 3. Prasad told a magistrate’s court that he was 'harassed' to make a statement that would implicate Johar